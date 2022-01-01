Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pierogies in
Bloomsburg
/
Bloomsburg
/
Pierogies
Bloomsburg restaurants that serve pierogies
Brewskis Coffee & Bar
22 East Main Street, Bloomsburg
No reviews yet
Garlic Mashed Potato Pierogi
$8.00
Bourbon Apple Pie Pierogi
$8.00
Strawberry Cheese Cake Pierogi
$8.00
More about Brewskis Coffee & Bar
May's Drive-In
320 Montour Blvd, Bloomsburg
No reviews yet
Pierogies
$2.85
More about May's Drive-In
Browse other tasty dishes in Bloomsburg
Pies
More near Bloomsburg to explore
Wilkes Barre
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Palmerton
No reviews yet
Pottsville
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Williamsport
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Mountain Top
No reviews yet
Lehighton
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Jim Thorpe
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Pottsville
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Williamsport
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Scranton
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Lock Haven
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(822 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(263 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1303 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(536 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston