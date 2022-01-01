Bloomsbury Bistro

ClubHouse from AC Events

No reviews yet

Welcome to Clubhouse by AC Events. We offer takeaway dinner kits for four people, with weekly changing family-style menus made with fresh ingredients. Each dinner kit includes a salad, a main course, and a dessert.

We also have a rotating selection specialty market items and ingredients, curated by Ashley Christensen, to supplement your cooking at home.

Wine and other beverage offerings picked by beverage director Cappie Peete are also available.

All orders placed will be available for contactless pick up on Fridays and Saturdays at our AUX location, 1519 Brookside Dr. Please select your pick-up time (1pm to 5pm) and include the make a model of your car in the special request field.

With questions or concerns, please call or text us at (601) 281-8254‬ or email clubhouse@ac-restaurants.com.

