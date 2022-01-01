Go
Bloomsbury Bistro

Your neighborhood bistro.

509-101 W. Whitaker Mill Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Meatloaf$21.00
Cheddar-Potato Gratin, Pickled Red Cabbage & Onions, Bourbon Bacon-Fig Jam
Chicken Gumbo$24.00
Pulled Roasted Chicken, Cajun Trinity Gravy, Dirty Wild Rice Pilaf, Andouille & Pickled Okra
Sticky Toffee Pudding$8.00
Warm Date Cake, Toffee Sauce, Vanilla Ice Cream, Caramel Brittle
Grilled Mahi$28.00
Indian Coconut Curry, Braised Green Lentils, Basmati Rice, Tamarind-Fig Chutney, Almonds, Mint-Cilantro
Seasonal Greens$10.00
Citrus Vinaigrette, Golden Beets, Pickled Fennel, House Granola & Goat Cheese
Bloomsbury's Cheese Burger$15.00
House Ground 8oz Burger, Sharp Cheddar & Sesame Seed Challah Bun. All fixings served on the side with French Fries
Caesar Salad$9.50
Romaine Hearts, Parmigiano-Reggiano, Robust Lemon-Garlic Dressing & Herb Croutons
Wild Mushroom and Leek Soup$8.50
Spiced Ciabatta Croutons, Sherry, Chives, Smoked Gouda
Duck Rillettes$14.00
Duck Rillettes, Truffled Crostini, Apricot Mostarda, Pistachios
Location

Raleigh NC

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Lonerider at Five Points

No reviews yet

Lonerider Brewing Company outlaws bring award-winning brews and atmosphere to Five Points in Downtown Raleigh. Enjoy a beer with the outlaws, listen to live music, play outdoor games, and raise a toast to craft beer community. Limited releases and cool specialty beers will be available at the Hideout along with offerings from our sister company Lonerider Spirits.

ClubHouse from AC Events

No reviews yet

Welcome to Clubhouse by AC Events. We offer takeaway dinner kits for four people, with weekly changing family-style menus made with fresh ingredients. Each dinner kit includes a salad, a main course, and a dessert.
We also have a rotating selection specialty market items and ingredients, curated by Ashley Christensen, to supplement your cooking at home.
Wine and other beverage offerings picked by beverage director Cappie Peete are also available.
All orders placed will be available for contactless pick up on Fridays and Saturdays at our AUX location, 1519 Brookside Dr. Please select your pick-up time (1pm to 5pm) and include the make a model of your car in the special request field.
With questions or concerns, please call or text us at (601) 281-8254‬ or email clubhouse@ac-restaurants.com.

Neuse River Brewing & Brasserie

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

AC Events Holiday Catering

No reviews yet

Holiday catering from the AC Restaurants group.

