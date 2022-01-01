Go
Toast

BLOOMSDAY

//\\ Wine Shop //\\ Local Foods //\\ Slayer Espresso //\\

PASTRY

414 S 2nd St • $$

Avg 5 (886 reviews)

Popular Items

Hey Sugar!: May Flowers Cake$11.00
white cake laced w/ elderflower & lemon syrup, piped w/ pretty buttercream flowers
The "You Got This, Liz" by Chef Elizabeth Yee of Catering by Design$15.00
A classic riff on the traditional pierogi filling! Smoked gouda, roasted potato, and chive. Despite the name, Chef Yee has in fact, always had it:)
Kit comes with cooking instructions, sour cream, and caramelized onions
The Crunchikn by Chef Jen Choi$15.00
A Korean inspired pierogi filling! Potato, cheese, kimchi, and pork. If you have had the pleasure of trying Chef Jen's crunch dogs or fried chicken, then you know you are in for a real treat here...
Kit comes with cooking instructions, sour cream, and caramelized onions
The Hardena Special by Dian Widjojo (vegan)$15.00
A vegan Indonesian inspired pierogi filling! Potatoes simmered with coconut milk, shallots, scallions, candlenut, and red pepper. Incredibly rich, fragrant, and welcoming to the taste buds
*NOTE WELL: Both the filling and the dough are vegan*
Kit comes with cooking instructions, vegan sour cream, and caramelized onions
Really Friggin´ Good Mushroom Sandwich$18.00
smoked Mycopolitan mushrooms, Rare Bird (by Cherry Grove) cheese, broccoli rabe, tomato sauce served on Philly Bread multigrain toast, oh my! served wit a side salad
The El Merkury by Chef Sofia Deleon$15.00
A Central American take on pierogi filling! Spiced-roasted squash and queso fresco. It has a lovely kick of heat at the end (no, it's not blow your top spicy, either)
Kit comes with cooking instructions, sour cream and caramelized onions
The 'Rogi by Davina Soondrum of Hey Sugar!$15.00
The only pierogi being offered already cooked off and ready for your snacking pleasure. Golden potato, Birchrun Hills cheese, and a whole lotta love in a crispy dumpling shell. Ask Tim Kweeder if they're okay- it's why he married me. Served with sour cream and caramelized onions. Takeout only. No dining in this time around.
Special thanks to Mike View (you may know him as Pancakes and Protein Shakes) for the name...
(Gluten Free) Pierogi by Chef Monica Glass$15.00
Potato and cheese pierogi brought to you by gluten free Philly pastry enchantress, Monica Glass
Kit comes with cooking instructions, sour cream, and caramelized onions
Fancy Cheesesteak$19.00
sautéed Green Meadow Farm shortrib w/ Birchrun Hill, ´Red Cat´ cheese, red wine onion jam, smoked Mycopolitan mushrooms on a Merzbacher´s long roll
Bowl of Joy$16.00
black rice, marinated Bolton feta, fried sweet potatoes, sunflower seeds, port-soaked cranberries, green goddess
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

414 S 2nd St

Philadelphia PA

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sprinkled Sweetness Custom Cake Creations

No reviews yet

We are a dessert bar and custom cake studio

Lightbox Cafe

No reviews yet

Bright bites, hearty bowls, cold-pressed juices made-to-order, coffee alternatives, superfoods and #GetLooseWithoutTheBooze Jaya Kava brews. BULA!

Felly Bistro On Pass

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Woolly Mammoth

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston