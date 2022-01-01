Go
Bloom Southern Kitchen

Bloom Southern Kitchen is a farm to table restaurant, sharing our love for local ingredients and classic cooking techniques with southern influence.

123 Pottstown Pike • $$

Avg 4.5 (883 reviews)

Popular Items

House Gumbo$10.00
shrimp, okra, andouille, chicken, rice
Shrimp & Grits$25.00
sweet potato grits, fried brussel sprouts, cheerwine BBQ, rosemary butter
Braised Short Ribs$28.00
mashed potatoes, wilted rainbow chard, red wine reduction
Bacon Hush Puppies$12.00
caramelized pear and goat cheese sauce
Buttermilk Biscuit Basket$6.00
seasonal farm butters
Fried Chicken & Rosemary Waffle$27.00
maple black walnut butter, hot honey, collard greens
Wedge Salad$14.00
cured tomatoes, pickled red onion, Birchrun blue, maple spiced pecans, smoked buttermilk ranch
Pickled Fried Green Tomatoes$9.50
fried caper remoulade
Spicy Deviled Eggs$7.00
smoked paprika, peppers
Double Cheeseburger$19.00
PA grass fed beef, bacon, white BBQ, fried egg, sharp cheddar
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering

Location

123 Pottstown Pike

Chester Springs PA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
