Go
Toast

Blossom - Atwater Village

Come in and enjoy!

3193 Glendale Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (21 reviews)

Popular Items

35. Pho Chay - Vegeterian: Tofu, baby bok choy, mushrooms, carrots & green beans$16.50
Soups are topped off with brown onions, spring onions, fried shallots, cilantro with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapenos
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3193 Glendale Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rubie

No reviews yet

A gem. A modern Jamaican pop-up by Chef Gian Scott

TENANTS OF THE TREES

No reviews yet

Magpies Softserve

No reviews yet

Magpies is a chef driven soft serve dessert shop. We make all of our dairy and vegan Softserve, Softserve Pies and Toppings in house and change flavors weekly.

Hyperion Public

No reviews yet

The greatest deli of this or any generation

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston