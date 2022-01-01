Go
Toast

Blossoming Lotus Restaurant

Consciously sourced and scratch made vegan food in a casual, upscale environment.

1713 NE 15th Ave.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Yakisoba Noodles$19.00
yakisoba noodles, carrots, mushrooms, cabbage, broccoli, sesame-tamari sauce, pickled ginger, sesame seeds, scallions
Green Bowl$16.00
mix greens, quinoa, steamed kale, cucumber, edamame, avocado, sesame seeds, creamy jalapeno-date dressing
Bbq Bowl$18.00
BBQ soy curls, mac & cheese, pinto beans, apple-slaw & a corn muffin
Pesto Pasta$18.00
fettuccine noodles, basil pesto, sun-dried tomatoes, arugula, zucchini, parmesan, pine nuts
Chickpea & Kale Salad$15.00
massaged kale, marinated chickpeas, toasted pepitas, avocado, pickled red onions, herbed chevre, dried apricots, lemon-tahini dressing
Fingerling Potatoes$10.00
roasted garlic, fresh herbs, harissa aioli
Taco Salad$15.00
romaine lettuce, pecan chorizo, nacho cheese sauce, tomatoes, red onion scallion, cashew sour cream, avocado, cilantro
Thai Wrap$16.00
spinach, cucumber, red bell peppers, carrots, mint, cilantro, cabbage, coconut, peanut dressing & peanut-tamari soy curls wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla
Bibimbap$18.00
broccoli, marinated mushrooms, pickled carrots & daikon, brown rice, peanut soy curls, sesame-tamari dressing, sesame seeds, chili sauce, scallions
Cheeseburger$16.00
lentil-walnut burger, cheese, mixed greens, tomato, pickled red onion & harissa aioli served on a ciabatta bun
See full menu

Location

1713 NE 15th Ave.

Portland OR

Sunday9:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Aztec Willie's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sizzle Pie

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sparky's Pizza

No reviews yet

Hand-tossed New York style pizza with dough made fresh daily. Order online to beat the line & we'll text you when its ready!

Kichinto

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston