Blountville restaurants you'll love

Blountville restaurants
  • Blountville

Must-try Blountville restaurants

Giovannni's Italiano Cucina

1921 Tennessee 394, Blountville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pepperoni Knots$10.00
Fresh dough knots baked to perfection, brushed
with homemade garlic butter, stuffed with mozzarella
cheese and pepperoni served with marinara sauce
Asiago Chicken Bowtie$14.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, onions, and fresh tomatoes cooked in
creamy asiago sauce with bowtie pasta
Chicken Wings$10.00
BBQ, Bourbon, Garlic Parmesan, Hot, Hot Honey, Jamaican Jerk, Mango Habanero, Mild, Nashville Hot, Spicy Mango, Seeet Chili, Sweet Teriyaki, or Naked
More about Giovannni's Italiano Cucina
Dixie Outpost Barbecue - 3172 Highway 126

3172 Highway 126, Blountville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Dixie Outpost Barbecue - 3172 Highway 126
SOUPS • NOODLES

Pho 126

3276 TN-126, Blountville

Avg 4.6 (85 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about Pho 126
