Go
Toast

Blowfish

Come in and enjoy!

510 Glenwood S. #103

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Taco$5.00
Side of fries$4.00

Location

510 Glenwood S. #103

Raleigh NC

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

PLUS Dueling Piano Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

MoJoe's Burger Joint

No reviews yet

Our mission 19 years ago was to serve quality fare in a friendly, casual atmosphere. And we have been doing it better than everyone else ever since.

Ark Royal

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Little City Brewing and Provisions Co.

No reviews yet

Little City Brewing and Provisions Co. is an internationally recognized brewery and cocktail bar. Entertainment includes live music and DJ's nightly.
At Little City, you will find a modern chic space enhanced by white and gold accents.
Little City is available for all types of private events and group reservations.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston