Blowing Rock restaurants you'll love
Blowing Rock's top cuisines
Must-try Blowing Rock restaurants
More about Café Violette
Café Violette
1132 Main Street, Blowing Rock
|Popular items
|SCALLOPS
|$32.00
|TOMATO SALADE
|$14.00
|MAC & CHEESE
|$15.00
More about Savannah's Oyster House
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Savannah's Oyster House
155 Sunset Drive, Blowing Rock
|Popular items
|Shrimp And Grits
|$19.00
NC stone grits fried and topped with sautéed shrimp, andouille sausage, diced tomatoes, parmesan, and green onions–
|Hushpuppies
|$7.00
house made and served with honey butter
|Tower For Three
|$85.00
a must try heaping serving of mussels, snow crab legs, shrimp, crawfish, andouille sausage
More about The Speckled Trout Restaurant & Bottle Shop
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Speckled Trout Restaurant & Bottle Shop
922 Main St, Blowing Rock
|Popular items
|FARM HAND DIP
|$14.00
thin sliced roast beef, provolone or smoked blue cheese, beet horseradish sauce & au jus on a toasted baguette
|ALMOND HERB TROUT
NC farm raised trout / Herbs de Provence / gouda grits / roasted vegetables
|CHICKEN-N-DUMPLINGS
|$15.00
hand pulled hen base, onions, carrots, celery, fresh herbs, potato dumplings
More about Hellbender Bed & Beverage
Hellbender Bed & Beverage
239 Sunset Dr, Blowing Rock
|Popular items
|BBQ Sandwich
|$10.00
Southern Slaw, Womble Farm BBQ Sauce, Toasted Brioche
|Basket
|$6.00
French Fries or Sweet Potato Fries -- Fried in Peanut Oil
More about Famous Toastery of Blowing Rock
Famous Toastery of Blowing Rock
349 Sunset Drive, Blowing Rock
More about Pedalin' Pig Woodlands DBA Blowingrock LLC
Pedalin' Pig Woodlands DBA Blowingrock LLC
8304 Valley Blvd, Blowing Rock