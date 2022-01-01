Blowing Rock restaurants you'll love

Go
Blowing Rock restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Blowing Rock

Blowing Rock's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Hummus
Mediterranean
Caterers
Southern
Scroll right

Must-try Blowing Rock restaurants

Café Violette image

 

Café Violette

1132 Main Street, Blowing Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SCALLOPS$32.00
TOMATO SALADE$14.00
MAC & CHEESE$15.00
More about Café Violette
Savannah's Oyster House image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Savannah's Oyster House

155 Sunset Drive, Blowing Rock

Avg 4.4 (891 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp And Grits$19.00
NC stone grits fried and topped with sautéed shrimp, andouille sausage, diced tomatoes, parmesan, and green onions–
Hushpuppies$7.00
house made and served with honey butter
Tower For Three$85.00
a must try heaping serving of mussels, snow crab legs, shrimp, crawfish, andouille sausage
More about Savannah's Oyster House
The Speckled Trout Restaurant & Bottle Shop image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Speckled Trout Restaurant & Bottle Shop

922 Main St, Blowing Rock

Avg 4.5 (645 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
FARM HAND DIP$14.00
thin sliced roast beef, provolone or smoked blue cheese, beet horseradish sauce & au jus on a toasted baguette
ALMOND HERB TROUT
NC farm raised trout / Herbs de Provence / gouda grits / roasted vegetables
CHICKEN-N-DUMPLINGS$15.00
hand pulled hen base, onions, carrots, celery, fresh herbs, potato dumplings
More about The Speckled Trout Restaurant & Bottle Shop
Hellbender Bed & Beverage image

 

Hellbender Bed & Beverage

239 Sunset Dr, Blowing Rock

Avg 5 (148 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Sandwich$10.00
Southern Slaw, Womble Farm BBQ Sauce, Toasted Brioche
Basket$6.00
French Fries or Sweet Potato Fries -- Fried in Peanut Oil
More about Hellbender Bed & Beverage
Famous Toastery of Blowing Rock image

 

Famous Toastery of Blowing Rock

349 Sunset Drive, Blowing Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Famous Toastery of Blowing Rock
Restaurant banner

 

Wheelie's Refresher

8960 Valley Blvd, Blowing Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Wheelie's Refresher
Restaurant banner

 

Pedalin' Pig Woodlands DBA Blowingrock LLC

8304 Valley Blvd, Blowing Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Pedalin' Pig Woodlands DBA Blowingrock LLC
Map

More near Blowing Rock to explore

Hickory

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Boone

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Johnson City

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Statesville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Wilkesboro

No reviews yet

Bristol

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Abingdon

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Elkin

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boone

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Johnson City

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Kingsport

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston