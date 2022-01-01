Go
A map showing the location of Blox - Saratoga Springs - 1032 Redwood RoadView gallery

Blox - Saratoga Springs - 1032 Redwood Road

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

1032 Redwood Road

Saratoga Springs, UT 84045

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

See full menu

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Location

1032 Redwood Road, Saratoga Springs UT 84045

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Bout Time Pub & Grub - Lehi
orange starNo Reviews
1820 W Traverse Pkwy Lehi, UT 84043
View restaurantnext
Village Pizza - Eagle Mountain
orange starNo Reviews
3545 Ranches Parkway Eagle Mountain, UT 84005
View restaurantnext
Six Sisters Deli & Grille - Eagle Mountain
orange starNo Reviews
3535 Ranches Parkway Eagle Mountain, UT 84005
View restaurantnext
Zulu Grille - Lehi
orange starNo Reviews
2951 West Clubhouse Drive Lehi, UT 84042
View restaurantnext
Lehi Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
172 West Main Street Lehi, UT 84043
View restaurantnext
East Moon Sushi & Grill - 90 E main St
orange starNo Reviews
90 E main St Lehi, UT 84043
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Saratoga Springs

Lehi

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Lindon

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Orem

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

American Fork

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Herriman

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Blox - Saratoga Springs - 1032 Redwood Road

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston