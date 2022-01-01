Go
Bars & Lounges
Latin American

Blu Cantina

Open today 11:00 AM - 1:00 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

4397 Reviews

$$

1242 GLENWOOD AVE SE

Atlanta, GA 30316

Attributes and Amenities

check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am

1242 GLENWOOD AVE SE, Atlanta GA 30316

Nearby restaurants

Grant Central Pizza East

No reviews yet

Grant Central East is a New York style pizzeria located in East Atlanta Village.
Family owned and operated, serving fresh pizza to our community since 1993.

Banshee

No reviews yet

Banshee is a restaurant + bar located in East Atlanta Village serving New American fare that's focused on seasonality. It features a cocktail driven bar that has a small selection of local beers and wine by the glass. The bar is open late and transitions into music after hours.

Elder Tree Public House

No reviews yet

European-style Irish pub serves gastro fare rooted within authentic Irish tradition. If you’re wondering what the difference is between a GastroPub and an a regular Pub? It’s the food. Our menu features American takes on classic Irish Pub food favorites, creating dishes that are both interesting and comfortable. Beer, Darts and Soccer always available!

The Beverly

No reviews yet

WELCOME TO THE BEVERLY, WHERE WE STRIVE TO ALWAYS DELIVER A TOPNOTCH GUEST EXPERIENCE. WHETHER THIS IS YOUR FIRST TIME DINING WITH US, OR YOU ARE A REGULAR GUEST, WE WELCOME YOU WITH OPEN ARMS, AND WE THANK YOU FOR YOUR PATRONAGE. WE ARE FOCUSED ON PROVIDING YOU, OUR GUEST, EXCELLENT SERVICE, WELL PREPARED DISHES, AND REFRESHING COCKTAILS THAT EXCEED YOUR EXPECTATIONS.

