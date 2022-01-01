Go
Toast

Blu Grotto Ristorante

Blu Grotto serves modern and classic adaptations of regional Italian favorites, hand made and imported dry pastas, fresh seafood and prime steak.

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

200 Port Au Peck Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (1382 reviews)

Popular Items

ORGANIC CHICKEN BREAST al LIMON$30.00
Capers, Pancetta, Sunchokes
EGGPLANT PAREMSAN ALA SICILIANO$26.00
Tomato Sugo, Mozzarella, Side Pasta
GENERAL TSO CALAMARI$16.00
Calabrian Chilies, Sesame Seeds, Scallion
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs

Location

200 Port Au Peck Ave

Oceanport NJ

Sunday4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Marina at Oceanport

No reviews yet

Mi Pueblo Querido Mexican Restaurant & Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy some of the best Mexican food around!

G Wings 22

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Butcher's Block

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston