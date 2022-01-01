Go
BLU HWY

A Classic American Road Trip
Blu Hwy is a casual, modern space designed for community and authentic American cuisine. Inspired by the nostalgia of shared experience, we place the customer experience at the core of all we do and deliver outstanding food and service every visit.
Modern American Cuisine
Blu Hwy brings a strong Kansas City food pedigree into this new chef-driven concept. Built for “regulars,” Blu Hwy offers dine-in, carry-out, and a walk-up window for ease. Blu Hwy represents American cuisine as it exists today – not as a single, unmoving, defined thing, but as a seasonal, ever-changing melting pot of influences and flavors.
Come in and enjoy!
Take a Road Trip down the BLU HWY
Located at 51st and Main in the South Plaza area, Blu Hwy is opening to the public in (Month) 2021. It features a nostalgic look back at road trips of the past viewed through the eye of culinary travels from north to south and east to west.

5070 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Family Roasted Chicken$65.00
Soy Butter Mushrooms, Grilled Asparagus, Smashed Fingerling Potatoes
Little Pig$14.00
Tempura Fried Pork Tenderloin, Cabbage Slaw, Thai Chili Mayonnaise, Brioche Bun
Roasted Beets$9.00
Roasted Beets, Red Grapefruit, House-made Ricotta, Pistachio, Radicchio Castelfranco
Soup of the Day Quart$14.00
Drumsticks$9.00
Salsa Verde
Big Red$15.00
House Ground beef, Special sauce, Lettuce, Cheese, Pickles, Onion, Sesame Seed Bun
House Salad$9.00
Baby Gem Lettuce, Maytag Blue Cheese, Bacon Lardons, Heirloom Tomato, Croutons, Buttermilk Dressing
Biscuits$7.00
4 Buttermilk-Yogurt Biscuits, Chile de Árbol Honey Butter
Crustacean Sensation$26.00
Maine Lobster, Lemon Aioli, Celery, Scallion, Tarragon, Brioche Roll
Family Smoked Salmon$95.00
Applewood Smoked Salmon, Potato & Cucumber Salad, Dill & Yogurt Sauce
Location

5070 Main Street

Kansas City MO

Sunday8:00 am - 1:30 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:30 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:30 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:30 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:30 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:30 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:30 am
