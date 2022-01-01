Blu Island Bistro

Go
A local hot spot where everyone knows your name! Chef/owner and Culinary Institute of America alumunus Alan Laskowski delivers an elevated version of everyday favorites. Comfortable and chic, just a few blocks away from the beautiful Gulf of Mexico, on the Island of Venice. Breakfast All Day/Lunch/Parties/Catering

625 Tamiami Trail South

Popular Items

Garden Salad$9.50
Mixed green tossed with cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, onions, olives, topped with grated cheddar served w/house-made herb vinaigrette
Bacon$5.00
Pecan-smoked high quality, 3 pieces
Bis & Gravy$9.85
Fluffy, house-made biscuits and house-made country sausage gravy.
Toast$2.25
Blu Burrito$11.00
Soft tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, black beans and chorizo sausage. Topped with house-made salsa, sour cream, cheddar and fresh avocado
Tacos$12.00
Chick Salad sandwich$11.00
Blu Salad$11.50
Mixed greens with strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, dried cranberries and toasted pecans served w/house made strawberry vinaigrette
Chef Salad$13.00
Cheesesteak$14.00
Location

625 Tamiami Trail South

Venice FL

Sunday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
