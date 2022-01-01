Go
Blu Moon

We specialize in using fresh, sustainable ingredients. Offering sushi, sandwiches, steaks and Mexican fare. A true eclectic assortment. We also meet gluten free, vegetarian and vegan needs.

SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

125 S James St • $$

Avg 4 (1198 reviews)

Popular Items

Sweet & Sour Chicken$16.00
Vegetable Ratatoille$14.00
Ooki Platter$61.00
4 full sushi rolls (chef's choice), nigiri, sashimi, japanese salads.
Classic Caesar$10.00
Margarita$6.00
Enchiladas$13.50
Chef's Platter$30.00
Forest Floor Soup$8.00
Mexican Coke$3.00
Spider Roll$15.00
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

125 S James St

Ludington MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
