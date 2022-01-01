Go
Toast

Blu Mussel Tavern

Come in and Enjoy!

156 King St

No reviews yet

Location

156 King St

Cohasset MA

Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nguyen's Kitchen

No reviews yet

Authentic Vietnamese Cuisine

The Daily Press Juice Bar

No reviews yet

The Daily Press is a juice bar & cafe located in Cohasset, MA. We are devoted to producing fresh, clean food and drinks that nourish body and soul. Our juices are cold-pressed every morning and our food is made from scratch every day.

Peel Pizza Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Blue Oar, Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

Located on Depot Court in the heart of Cohasset Village, The Blue Oar is a casual neighborhood kitchen and bar. Here you can enjoy modern American fare along with your favorite beverage.
Our menu features every day comfort favorites along with some feel good plates for when you are in a healthier mood. All prepared fresh daily. Here you will find a variety of beers on tap, carefully prepared cocktails and a variety of good wines.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston