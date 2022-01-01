Go
Blu Wolf Bistro image
Gastropubs

Blu Wolf Bistro

Open today 9:00 AM - 2:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

657 Park Avenue

rochester, NY 14607

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese$17.00
pulled pork | mac & cheese | bbq sauce | texas toast
The Green Thumb$19.00
homemade quinoa burger | brie | avocado | lettuce | tomato | sauteed peppers | sauteed onions | brioche bun
Royale With Cheese$18.00
hamburger | cheddar cheese | caramelized onions | lettuce | pickles | wolf sauce | brioche bun
Blue Harvest Salad$17.00
grilled chicken | blue cheese crumbles | candied walnuts | apples | field greens | berry vinaigrette
Cajun Shrimp & Chicken Pasta$21.00
grilled shrimp | grilled chicken | bucatini pasta | parmesan cheese | fresh corn | roasted red peppers | cajun cream sauce
Berkeley Burger$18.50
hamburger | cheese | lettuce | tomato | onion | brioche bun
Ghost Rider$19.00
hamburger | meat hot sauce | pepper jack cheese | arugula | harissa aioli | jalapeño pepperjack bun
Steak Bacon Caesar$19.00
chopped house cured maple bacon / blackened chicken / parmesan cheese / homemade croutons / romaine / caesar
Chicken Cobb Salad$18.00
grilled shrimp / hard boiled egg / tomato / avocado / bacon / goat cheese / scallions / lemon dill vinaigrette
Pretzel Fondue$13.00
warm pretzel bites | homemade cheese sauce | German mustard
See full menu

All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am

Location

657 Park Avenue, rochester NY 14607

Directions

Loading...

