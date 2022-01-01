Blue 22 Sports Grill
Come in and enjoy!
2230 TX 114
Popular Items
Location
2230 TX 114
Trophy Club TX
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Meat U Anywhere BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
Dan's Bagels
Classic and Specialty Bagel Shop
Inzo Italian Kitchen
Brick Oven Pizza and Wine Bar Featuring Italian Classics and New World Twists
Oak St. Pie Co.
Find our shop in the heart of Oak Street, a bustling hot spot in Roanoke, The Unique Dining Capital of Texas. Walk through our doors and you’ll be welcomed by our friendly team and the aroma of freshly baked pies, buttery crusts, and rich fudge and candies. Our family-owned shop has been serving up classic made-from-scratch treats since 2006.