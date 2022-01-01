Go
Blue 22 Sports Grill

Come in and enjoy!

2230 TX 114

Popular Items

Cowboy 22 Burger$15.00
fresh ground chuck, Cheddar cheese, bacon jam, BBQ smoke sauce, fried onion ring, served on a toasted Challah bun
Buffalo Cauliflower$9.00
battered, flash fried cauliflower tossed in our signature buffalo sauce with house made ranch dressing, blue cheese crumbles and shaved green onion, celery salad
The 3 Volt$15.00
Cilantro farro and arcadian mix topped with grilled chicken, tomatoes, sweet corn, black beans, red cabbage, fresh avocado, poblano peppers and toasted pepitas. Served with housemade poblano ranch on the side
Dinner Tacos$15.00
three grilled carne asada tacos served on flour tortillas with pico de gallo, sliced avocado, chopped cilantro, and poblano ranch. Served with chips and salsa. $14
Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.00
Chopped salad mix tossed with diced red onions, diced cucumbers, sliced celery, shredded carrots, diced tomatoes, topped with crispy chicken breast and blue cheese crumbles
Kid Tenders$7.00
Fish N Chips$20.00
Beer battered Cod, flash fried till golden brown with hand cut fries and pickled jalapeno slaw. Served with homemade tartar sauce and malt vinegar
Full Wings$16.00
The Bacon Cheese$16.00
fresh ground chuck, American cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, dill pickle, lettuce, tomato, signature burger sauce served on a toasted Challah bun
Ranch Side$1.00
Location

Trophy Club TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

