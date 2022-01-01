Go
Toast

Blue 42 Sports Grille and Bar

Come in and enjoy!

36 West Villard Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Buster Burger$13.42
classic cheeseburger served with fry sauce
Boneless Wings$14.99
one pound
Steak Tips$20.99
juicy beef tenderloin tips flash-fried in cajun batter with choice of side
Jalapeno Poppers$11.99
wontons stuffed with jalapenos & cream cheese
Western Burger$13.99
onion petals, bacon, jack cheese, bbq sauce
Ranch
Kids Cheesebuger Sliders$6.42
two mini burgers with american cheese
Frickles$10.42
deep-fried pickles with havarti cheese
Fiesta Fries$10.99
crinkle-cuts smothered in guac, sour cream & queso with a choice of carne asada, al pastor, beef or chicken
42 Special$0.42
See full menu

Location

36 West Villard Street

Dickinson ND

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Market Press Coffee Co

No reviews yet

We offer delicious craft coffee, freshly roasted each day, paired with simple and delicious pastries, soups, sandwiches and more!

Pizza Pie on the Fly - Dickinson

No reviews yet

Your New Favorite Take out and Delivery Pizza Place!

Players Sports Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

When folks in Dickinson are looking for a spot to catch the game or take their family out for a meal, Players is the place that comes to mind. As a family-friendly restaurant that also knows how to bring the energy, we're a sports bar and grill with an incredible atmosphere that welcomes anyone and everyone for some fun every day of the week. Our menu is chock-full of seafood, steaks, pastas, salads, classic pub fare, and a few twists of our own, including house-made pizza, calzones, and fried pickles that are the talk of the town. We love having fun with visitors and locals alike, and if you find yourself in our neighborhood in search of a cold beer and a hot meal, we hope to see you here!
Every Game, Every Day; Players is Dickinson's Sports Bar.

Green 19 Grill & Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston