Blue Agave Mexican Bar & Grill - 3900 Battleground Ave, Ste. A
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
3900 Battleground Ave, Ste. A, Greensboro NC 27410
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jake’s Diner - Drawbridge Parkway
No Reviews
3512 Drawbridge Parkway Greensboro, NC 27410
View restaurant
Big Burger Spot - BBS Battleground
No Reviews
3750 Battleground Ave Greensboro, NC 27410
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Greensboro
Clean Juice - Friendly Center (NC)
4.6 • 1,186
3334 W. Friendly Ave #117 Greensboro, NC 27410
View restaurant