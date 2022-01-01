Go
Toast

Blue Ash Chili

Your Neighborhood Deli & Chili Parlor

4200 Aero Drive Suite L

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Double Decker (2 Meats)$9.49
Cheese Coney$2.49
Classic Cheeseburger$7.19
Chili Cheese Fries$5.99
Classic Gyro$7.99
Bowl of Chicken Noodle Soup$4.99
3-Way$6.99
Slaw Dog$3.19
Cheese Fries$4.69
French Fries$2.89

Location

4200 Aero Drive Suite L

Mason OH

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Blue Ash Chili

No reviews yet

Your Neighborhood Deli & Chili Parlor

Eli's Sports Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wildflower

No reviews yet

Ohio's Top Rated Wine Bar!
Wine Enthusiast's "Top 100 Wine Restaurants in America"
Slow Food "Snail of Approval"
U of Cincy "Small Business of the Year"

Tony's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston