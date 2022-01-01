Go
Toast

Blue Bar Co

A Cool, Calm and Classy Place. We offer a simple menu offering nightly homestyle meals with a great side dishes, appetiziers, beer, wine and cocktail menu.

119 York Rd • $$$

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheesesteak Sandwich$9.95
Cheese steak sandwich. Includes Pickels & Kettle Chips or add fries for additional $2.00
Onion Rings (8)$6.95
Crispy Fried Onion Rings
*Vegetarian
24 pc Wings$32.50
Optional Blue Cheese Dressing & Vegetables
Dogfish 60 Min-Bot$6.00
Perogies (5) - Potato & Cheddar$8.95
Served Fried or Sauteed with Sour Cream
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Delivery
Online Ordering

Location

119 York Rd

Warminster PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Emiliano's Pizza II

No reviews yet

Family Restaurant and Pizzeria!

Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza

No reviews yet

Family Owned and Operated Pizza Restaurant serving Philadelphia's Signature Square Pizzas since 1959!

Bernie's Restaurant & Bar - Hatboro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tranquility Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Great Beer, Food and More!!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston