Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria

Blue Bat Kitchen finds inspiration in the energy and flavors of street food around the globe. Enjoy some of Milwaukee’s best tacos, shareable appetizers, and more in a relaxed and fun environment that pairs perfectly with Milwaukee’s very first Tequilaria.

249 N. Water St • $$

Avg 4.3 (1251 reviews)

Popular Items

Baja Taco$4.50
beer battered cod, lime cilantro slaw, pickled onion, chipotle aioli, flour tortilla
Brisket Taco$4.75
ancho rubbed, red cabbage, pickled red onion, poblano gravy, corn tortilla
Lamb "Birria"$6.00
cilantro & onion relish, queso Oaxaca, corn tortilla
Steak Taco$4.75
onion, cilantro, queso fresco, salsa verde, corn tortilla
Doner$4.50
Carved Turkish-inspired doner, tomato, cucumber olive salad, red cabbage, tzatziki, fresh dill, flatbread
Banana Fritters$8.50
dulce de leche sauce, powdered sugar
Mojo Pork Bowl$16.50
pickled cucumber, mustard seed, crispy plantain, mojo verde, black bean, jasmine rice
Nashville Hot Mushroom$4.25
Fried oyster mushroom, agave glaze, housemade spicy pickle chip, shredded lettuce, corn tortilla
Bao-Mi$4.75
marinated pork tenderloin, pickled veggies, cilantro, spicy mayo, steamed bao bun
Cajun Bowl$16.00
seared shrimp, red cabbage, radish, spicy remoulade, jasmine rice & rajas
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

249 N. Water St

Milwaukee WI

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Smoke Shack MKE

No reviews yet

We’re obsessed with the craft of smoked meat. Our certified humanely-raised meats are dry rubbed, slow smoked, and sauced by you. In some cases, we began smoking your meat yesterday to ensure you get the perfect quality barbecue.

Wizard Works Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Brewery and Taproom in the heart of Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward

Zad's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Carriage House

No reviews yet

Movida has found a Summer home! Join us at the historic Hotel Madrid building for patio dining all Summer long. The same Movida food you love, same great cocktails, with all the sangria you can enjoy. This is Summer, and now This is Movida.

