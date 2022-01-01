Go
Blue Bear Que

622 3 Mile Road

Popular Items

House Corn Bread$2.50
Pulled Pork Sand$10.00
Fish Fry$15.00
house seasoned cod, marble rye, tartar sauce, malt vinegar slaw, lemon, house chips.
Brisket Sand$14.00
Brisket Plate$17.00
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$9.50
Keto Fish Fry$22.00
parmesan & almond encrusted cod, roasted cauliflower, tartar sauce, lemon, buttermilk coleslaw, house keto bread
Muffin- Cornbread (GFree)$3.50
Cinn Morning Bun$3.75
Buttermilk Herb Coleslaw
Location

622 3 Mile Road

Racine WI

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

