Blue Bear Que
Come in and enjoy!
622 3 Mile Road
Popular Items
Location
622 3 Mile Road
Racine WI
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Honey B's II
Come in and enjoy!
Douglas Avenue Diner
Retro 50's/60's venue with great homemade food, prepared fresh daily only using genuine ingredients
Taste of Soul Bar and Grill
Come in and enjoy!
The Nash
Closed Sunday and Monday
Tue-We -11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Th-Sa - 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Room rental is still available 7 days a week and booking information can be found at http://thenashracine.com/reservation.html