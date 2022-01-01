Go
Blue Bear Que @ The Nash

Farm To Table BBQ Kitchen & Cocktails

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

522 6TH ST • $$

Avg 4.4 (697 reviews)

Popular Items

The Original$10.00
½ lb. Burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles served on a brioche bun
The Godfather$13.00
Tenuta's Italian sausage, topped with our homemade Italian beef, mozzarella cheese, Tenuta's house-made marinara and choice of hot giardiniera or sweet peppers, served on a Paielli's French roll.
Kids Chicken Tenders$5.99
Warning: These Chicken tenders may cause small arguments between Adult and Child. Granted they are MADE for kids but you may be tempted to pluck a few for yourself. Includes fries and drink.
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Seating
Groups
Reservations
Delivery
Table Service
Online Ordering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

522 6TH ST

RACINE WI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

