Go
Toast

Blue Bear

Come on in and enjoy!

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

2920 Taylor Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (1507 reviews)

Popular Items

Lemon Bar$8.00
Ham$4.00
Berkshire ham
Tempeh Bacon$4.00
Ham Cheddar Onion Omelet$14.00
Berkshire ham, caramelized onions, Kindred creamery sharp cheddar
Braised Shortribs$24.00
Asparagus Salad$14.00
parmesan, avocado, red onions, asparagus, greens, dressing (lemon, chives, dill)
Bacon$4.00
Hometown Sausage Kitchen bacon
Chicken Sausage$5.00
house made chicken sausage, hormone and anti-biotic free
Mushroom Bacon Chevre Omelet$15.00
Fried Chicken (gluten-free)$16.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2920 Taylor Ave

Racine WI

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ramen Racine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

MM&E-BBQ

No reviews yet

Texas Style BBQ

Dunks Public House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mike & Angelos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston