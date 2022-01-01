Go
Blue Bistro & Catering

Full service restaurant/deli with catering.

Popular Items

Shrimp Salad Wrap$16.65
Our homemade jumbo shrimp salad with lettuce and tomato in your choice of wrap
BLT$10.60
Bacon, lettuce and tomato with mayo on your choice of toasted bread
Chef Salad$13.50
Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, assorted chopped vegetables, onion and hard boiled egg topped with turkey, ham and Swiss cheese, served with your choice of dressing
Reuben - Corned Beef$12.65
Corned beef with 1000 Island dressing, melted Swiss cheese and sauerkraut on grilled marble rye
Grilled BBQ Chicken Wrap$13.20
Chopped grilled chicken with Cannonball BBQ sauce, bacon, melted Provolone cheese and creamy cole slaw in your choice of wrap
Holla Wrap$13.20
Crispy chicken with creamy crab dip, melted Cheddar cheese lettuce and tomato in your choice of wrap
Blue’s Chopped Salad$9.00
Romaine lettuce with bacon, tomatoes, onions, hard boiled egg, and our house-made croutons all finely chopped and topped with blue cheese crumbles, served with a side of our homemade blue cheese dressing
Fiesta Wrap$12.65
Grilled chicken with melted Cheddar cheese, salsa and shredded lettuce in your choice of wrap
Pretzel Club$12.35
Sliced Turkey with lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayo on a toasted pretzel roll
Chicken Salad Wrap$11.75
Our house-made all-white meat chicken salad with lettuce and tomato in your choice of wrap
Location

330 140 Village Road

Westminster MD

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
