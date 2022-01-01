Blue Box Seafood Company
A seafood market and restaurant serving the Oregon Coast's freshest fish, direct from Boat to Box. Our waterfront beer garden with games like cornhole and giant Jenga is the perfect place to enjoy a beautiful day outside with friends and family. Rotating live music throughout the summer.
Coho Point
Location
Winchester Bay OR
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am