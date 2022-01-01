Blue Buddha Collective

Fellow Osteria

No reviews yet

Featuring a full-service menu of authentically-sourced, seriously-farm-fresh pizzas, pastas, sandwiches and salads for dinner. Fellow brings an authentic Italian osteria menu and vibe to the heart of south Scottsdale. Open daily, Fellow also tempts with affordable, Italian-centric wines, as well as craft beers and hand-shaken cocktails, including $7 by 6pm ($7 House Cocktails, $7 Glasses of Wine & $7 Half Pitchers of Beer everyday before 6pm). In a rush? Fellow offers a premium coffee bar as well as the full menu to-go.

