Blue Buddha Collective
A fun and welcoming cafe featuring art from local artists, music from our community, and a unique space to hang out.
423 North Scottsdale Road
Location
423 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale AZ
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Philly's on Scottsdale
Come in and enjoy!
THB
1602 N. Scottsdale Road, Tempe, AZ, 85281
Fellow Osteria
Featuring a full-service menu of authentically-sourced, seriously-farm-fresh pizzas, pastas, sandwiches and salads for dinner. Fellow brings an authentic Italian osteria menu and vibe to the heart of south Scottsdale. Open daily, Fellow also tempts with affordable, Italian-centric wines, as well as craft beers and hand-shaken cocktails, including $7 by 6pm ($7 House Cocktails, $7 Glasses of Wine & $7 Half Pitchers of Beer everyday before 6pm). In a rush? Fellow offers a premium coffee bar as well as the full menu to-go.
Clever Ramen
A new, fast-casual concept from Born & Raised Hospitality, the team behind Clever Koi, Fellow Osteria, and Across the Pond. Clever Ramen pairs build-your-own bowls of ramen with an assortment of steamed bao buns and fries perfect for a pop-in. Located at Skysong in Scottsdale.