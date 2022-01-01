Go
Toast

Blue Buddha Collective

A fun and welcoming cafe featuring art from local artists, music from our community, and a unique space to hang out.

423 North Scottsdale Road

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

423 North Scottsdale Road

Scottsdale AZ

Sunday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Philly's on Scottsdale

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

THB

No reviews yet

1602 N. Scottsdale Road, Tempe, AZ, 85281

Fellow Osteria

No reviews yet

Featuring a full-service menu of authentically-sourced, seriously-farm-fresh pizzas, pastas, sandwiches and salads for dinner. Fellow brings an authentic Italian osteria menu and vibe to the heart of south Scottsdale. Open daily, Fellow also tempts with affordable, Italian-centric wines, as well as craft beers and hand-shaken cocktails, including $7 by 6pm ($7 House Cocktails, $7 Glasses of Wine & $7 Half Pitchers of Beer everyday before 6pm). In a rush? Fellow offers a premium coffee bar as well as the full menu to-go.

Clever Ramen

No reviews yet

A new, fast-casual concept from Born & Raised Hospitality, the team behind Clever Koi, Fellow Osteria, and Across the Pond. Clever Ramen pairs build-your-own bowls of ramen with an assortment of steamed bao buns and fries perfect for a pop-in. Located at Skysong in Scottsdale.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston