Blue Burro

Our mission is to delight every guest in a way that creates raving fans!

5726 E.7th st

(3) Rolled Tacos$6.25
Shredded beef, sour cream, guacamole, romaine lettuce, cheese, salsa fresca and cotija cheese
Blue's Famous Rolled Tacos$15.25
5 shredded beef rolled tacos, sour cream, guacamole, romaine lettuce, cheese, salsa fresca and cotija cheese, topped with carne asada, shrimp and special sauce
Regular Drink$2.00
Surf -N-Turf Burrito$11.25
Grilled shrimp, angus steak, lettuce, cheese, salsa fresca and special sauce
Large Blue Horchata$4.00
(5) Rolled Tacos$10.25
Shredded beef, sour cream, guacamole, romaine lettuce, cheese, salsa fresca and cotija cheese
Carne Asada Taco$4.00
Angus steak, guacamole, diced onions, cilantro with soft corn tortilla
Large Cucumber Pineapple$4.00
California Burrito$10.25
Angus steak, fries, cheese and sour cream
Breakfast Bacon Burrito$7.25
Bacon, egg, cheese and fries
Long Beach CA

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
