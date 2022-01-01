Go
Blue Clover Distillery

Blue Clover Distillery is the first micro-distillery nestled in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale Arizona. Along with the distillery, we proudly serve a full scratch kitchen menu of locally inspired foods and craft cocktails.
Atmosphere has an industrial farmhouse feel with a classy vibrant beat. Cozy with a fun patio for hanging out.
Our Blue Clover Vodka is corn based, gluten free and made in all copper custom pot stills!
Our Blue Clover Gin is also corn based, gluten free; made with a proprietary botanical blend with notes of Blood Orange, Rose and peach!
Both have extremely smooth and refreshing finishes! You can find our spirits at all Total wine and more; in both Arizona and New Mexico. Cheers!

GRILL

Avg 4.3 (278 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7042 E Indian School RD

scottsdale AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

