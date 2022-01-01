Go
Blue Collar

Blue Collar is your home for contemporary comfort food!

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

6730 Biscayne Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (3639 reviews)

Popular Items

Spicy Oxtails.$31.00
Tender oxtails, scotch bonnet peppers. With Mashed potatoes, Ciabatta bread, and braising jus.
Caesar Salad.$12.00
Romaine, garlic croutons, Reggiano, white anchovy Caesar dressing
Chanukah Latkes.$14.00
Served year round with home made apple sauce
Filet Mignon.$33.00
Grilled 8 ounce, with choice of two sides
The Big Ragout On Rigatoni.$23.00
Brisket, pork shoulder, pancetta, sausage, San Marzano tomatoes. with Rigatoni and Parmesean.
Jalapeno Corn Bread.$9.00
French sea salt, chile-brown butter.
Veggie Plate.$26.00
Pick any four Veggies from our many options
Dry Aged Cheeseburger Lunch/Diner.$20.00
Prime dry aged NY strip ground beef blend, American cheese Portuguese muffin, LTO, served with side
Crispy Boneless & Skinless Chicken Breast.$23.00
Breaded boneless, skinless chicken breast with choice of two sides.
Chicken Parmesan.$26.00
Crispy boneless breast topped with tomato sauce and provolone, with angel hair pasta.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6730 Biscayne Blvd

Miami FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
