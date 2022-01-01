Go
Blue Corn Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

716 9th St • $$

Avg 4.1 (548 reviews)

Popular Items

Blue Corn Quesadilla$17.00
Roasted vegetables, marinated chicken, and local goat cheese. All this blended in a yummy quesadilla, served with black beans, saffron rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole.
Chicken Tinga Tacos$15.00
Two soft flour tacos stuffed with shredded chicken tinga. Topped with citrus cabbage slaw, pico de gallo and fresh avocado slices. Served with Black beans and saffron rice.
Vegan Black Beans and Rice$11.00
A large bowl of our vegan black beans simmered with saffron rice. Garnished with sweet plantains and served with flour tortillas.
Queso & chips$6.50
Blend of white cheeses with chips and salsa
Quesadilla$15.00
Your choice of beef or chicken stuffed inside two flour tortillas with cheese and grilled until golden brown. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
Fish Tacos$17.00
Seasonal white fish battered and fried. Served in soft flour tortillas, with fresh slaw, pico de gallo and sliced avocado. Served with black beans, saffron rice and sweet plantains.
Green to go box
This is a subscription no waste company. you must check your box or boxes out when arriving to pick up order.
Guacamole & chips$8.00
Housemade Guacamole
Cheese Quesadilla$13.00
A flour tortilla filled with a blend of white cheeses and grilled until golden brown. Served with saffron rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, and your choice of beans.
Chips & Salsa$4.00
Mix of mild to spicy salsa with housemade chips
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

716 9th St

Durham NC

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:40 pm - 7:45 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:40 pm - 7:45 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:40 pm - 7:45 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:40 pm - 7:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:44 pm - 8:44 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:44 pm - 8:44 pm
