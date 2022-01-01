Go
Blue Dog Tavern image
Burgers
Bars & Lounges

Blue Dog Tavern

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

1175 Reviews

$$

638 Stocking Ave NW

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Chorizo Queso Tots - NEW$9.00
Bacon, jalapeno, con queso, spicy ranch, green onions
Harper Lee Flatbread Sandwich$12.00
Grilled turkey with provolone cheese, thin slices of roasted red pepper, basil mayo, teriyaki grilled pineapple, and celery salt on grilled naan.
Sauces
Onion Burger - FAV$13.00
charred scallion aioli, smoked gouda cheese, house-made sweet onion jam
Chicken Tenders$10.00
three house battered chicken tenders with chips
Poutine Tots - FAV$9.50
white cheese blend, house braised pork, gravy, cajun ranch, over easy egg, green onion
Chicken Crunch Wrap - FAV$11.00
flour tortilla, lettuce, tomatoes, banana peppers, cheddar cheese, corn tortilla strips, ranch dressing, grilled bbq chicken
West Side Rodeo Burger$12.00
sharp cheddar, hickory smoked bacon, bbq sauce
Boneless Wings - FAVORITE$10.50
bbq, hot, hot bbq, teriyaki, sriracha honey garlic, sweet chili, naked
Chicken Flatbread Sandwich$11.00
Shredded cajun seasoned chicken, applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, and our special Blue Dog Tavern sauce on grilled naan bread.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

638 Stocking Ave NW, Grand Rapids MI 49504

Directions

Nearby restaurants

The Sovengard
orange star4.6 • 1254
443 BRIDGE ST NW STE 1 Grand Rapids, MI 49504
View restaurantnext
Maru Sushi & Grill
orange star4.6 • 2549
415 Bridge St NW Grand Rapids, MI 49504
View restaurantnext
Butcher's Union
orange starNo Reviews
438 Bridge Street Northwest Grand Rapids, MI 49504
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos
orange starNo Reviews
449 Bridge Street Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View restaurantnext

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Blue Dog Tavern

orange star4.4 • 1175 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston