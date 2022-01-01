The Blue Donkey Bar
Booze, Brews, and Burgers.
2160 Mountain Road
Location
2160 Mountain Road
Stowe VT
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Après
Cocktail + Wine
PK Coffee Stowe
A NEIGHBORHOOD OASIS FOR CONNECTION, CONVERSATION, WELL CRAFTED FOOD AND EXCEPTIONAL COFFEE
Stowe Sandwich Company
The place to go when you are hungry ~ we serve breakfast & lunch seven days a week. Breakfast burritos & coffee to start your day and then salads, sandwiches and sides for lunch. We have plenty of parking and indoor & outdoor seating. Follow us on social media for daily specials and fun announcements.
Alfie's Wild Ride
Come in and enjoy!