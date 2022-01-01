The Blue Eyed Crab Caribbean Grill & Rum Bar
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
170 Water St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
170 Water St
Plymouth MA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Kogi Bar and Grill
“Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness”;
"Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.”
Cork + Table Kitchen and Bar
Come in and enjoy!
East Bay Grille
Come in and enjoy!
Food Court
craft kitchen