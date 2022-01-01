Blue Fig Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
FRENCH FRIES
200 Young Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
200 Young Ave
Moorestown NJ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Barone's Tuscan Grill
A family-owned Italian restaurant which offers gluten-free and vegetarian/vegan options. Perfect for date nights, family dinners, business meetings, showers and celebrations. Catering services offered as well.
Hash House A Go Go, Moorestown, NJ
Twisted Farm Food!
Luna Y Sol Mexican Restaurant
Pick up / Delivery Available.
Saxbys
To Come