Go
Toast

Blue Sushi Sake Grill

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

3131 W 7TH ST • $$

Avg 4.4 (2990 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3131 W 7TH ST

Fort Worth TX

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rodeo Goat

No reviews yet

HAMBURGERS. BEER. COCKTAILS.

Bankhead Brewing Co. #2 - Fort Worth

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Zalat Pizza

No reviews yet

We are Pizza Zealots!

The Cookshack - College Station

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston