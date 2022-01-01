Go
Blue Gene's

A friendly neighborhood bar serving classic-inspired drinks and weekend brunch

239 S 500 E

Popular Items

2 egg breakfast$9.00
2 eggs, house potatoes & toast
Pork Belly$4.00
HAND-CUT FRIES$5.00
house fry sauce
breakfast bowl$14.00
pork belly, rice, house kimchi, green onion, nori, basted egg
veggie breakfast bowl$12.00
marinated mushrooms, avocado, rice, house kimchi, green onion, nori, basted egg
biscuits & gravy sandwich$13.00
buttermilk biscuit, fried chicken, sausage gravy, egg, house potatoes
breakfast burrito$11.00
soft scrambled eggs, seasoned black beans, roasted peppers & onions, pepper jack, salsa verde, & sour cream with house potatoes
brioche french toast$12.00
poppy seed lemon curd, whipped honey butter, whiskey maple syrup
egg & cheese sandwich$9.00
house potatoes
vegan hash$12.00
potatoes, sweet potatoes, brussels, mushrooms, onions, peppers & toast
Location

239 S 500 E

Salt Lake City UT

Sunday8:00 am - 3:45 pm, 3:46 pm - 3:30 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:45 pm, 3:46 pm - 3:30 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:45 pm, 3:46 pm - 3:30 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:45 pm, 3:46 pm - 3:30 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:45 pm, 3:46 pm - 3:30 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:45 pm, 3:46 pm - 3:30 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:45 pm, 3:46 pm - 3:30 am
