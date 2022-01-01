Blue Haven East
Blue Haven originally opened in Greenwich Village July 2010. Thanks to our wonderful customers and team, we decided to bring Blue Haven to the east side of Manhattan. We look forward to serving up our same, top quality food & beverages in a fun and relaxed atmosphere where you can watch your favorite sporting event. Cheers!
Blue Haven was establish in 2010. After eight wonderful years serving Greenwich Village, we decided it wast time to bring the magic of Blue Haven to Kips Bay.
Blue Haven is the offspring of a group of people that love to create a fun and down to earth atmosphere, while ensuring top notch service, quality food and delicious beverages.
493 3rd Avenue
Location
New York NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
