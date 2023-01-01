Cafeteria at Stone Barns - 630 Bedford road
Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
630 Bedford road, North Tarrytown NY 10591
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Chatterbox Per La Via - Hawthorne, NY
No Reviews
58 Saw Mill River Rd Hawthorne, NY 10532
View restaurant