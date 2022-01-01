Go
Blue Island Oyster Bar - Lone Tree

In collaboration with Blue Island Shellfish Farms in Long Island, NY, and a commitment to high-quality seafood, Shucking Good Hospitality brings to you a second location in Lone Tree, CO!
Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood is where Colorado meets coastal culture. We invite you to join us for ”dock-to-dish” dining at it’s best.

10008 Commons Street ste 100

Popular Items

Signature Lobster Roll$36.50
New England or Connecticut Style, Served with Shoestring Fries
Cracker Crusted Fish & Chips$26.50
Malt Vinegar Tartar Sauce, Shoestring Fries, House Made Cole Slaw
Clam Chowder- TOGO QUART$20.00
Heat and Serve at Home
Clam Chowder
Sea Clam Fritters, Apple Smoked Bacon
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$7.50
Truffle- Soy Sauce
Single Oyster/Clam TOGO
Fresh Taco Platter$25.00
Seared Ahi, Fresh Fish & a Dynamite Shrimp Taco, Lime Cilantro Rice, Smashed Avocado
Fried Calamari$16.50
Thai Chili Sauce, Apples, Oranges, Sesame
Salmon Kale Salad$24.50
Roasted Beets, Apples, Dates, Fennel, Goat Cheese, Pepitas, Avocado, Blueberry, Dijon-Maple Vinaigrette
10008 Commons Street ste 100

Lone Tree CO

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
