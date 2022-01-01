Go
Blue Lagoon Cafe

Open today 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM

No reviews yet

203 N Broome St Suite A

Waxhaw, NC 28173

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Cheeseburger$12.00
Deep Fried Pickles$8.00
Onion Rings$9.00
12 Wings$16.00
12 wings deep fried golden brown and tossed in your favorite sauces. Served ranch or blue cheese.
2 Hotdogs$10.00
(2) Philly Cheese Egg Rolls$8.00
Cheeseburger COMBO$14.00
6 Wings$9.00
6 Wing Combo$11.00
Bavarian Pretzel$9.00
Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markFast Service
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday1:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Location

203 N Broome St Suite A, Waxhaw NC 28173

Directions

