Blue Line Grille

HAMBURGERS

4112 Brownsville Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (632 reviews)

Popular Items

Build Your Own Breakfast sandwich$9.99
BYO– Your Way \t
Choose One of Each
Breads Meats Cheese
Brioche Bun\t Bacon American
Sour Dough Ham Cheddar
Wheat \t\t Sausage Provolone
English Muffin Add 1 +1.00 Swiss
with Two eggs -Fried or Scrambled
and choice of Home Fries or Fruit
Chicken Tenders$6.99
Omelets$11.99
BYO– Your Way
3 eggs served with Home Fries or Fruit
Choose One of Each
Veggies Meats Cheese
Mushrooms\t Bacon American
Onions \t Ham Cheddar
Peppers\t Sausage Provolone
Tomatoes Swiss
Mixed Cheese
Additional Toppings +1.00
Naked Dog$5.99
A Quarter pound Hot Dog served on a fresh Gourmet Hot Dog roll. Served with a bag of chips.
Upgrade to Fresh Cut Fries + $1.49
Cheese Burgh'er Double W/ Fries/ Soda$10.99
Little Hawks/Eagles/Rams burger Cheese$7.99
Beer Battered Fish- Fresh Cut Fries- House Made Slaw with Drink$12.99
Loaded Pittsburgh'er Single Patty$13.99
PittsBURGH’ER style, topped with Bacon, American cheese, Fresh Cut Fries, and slaw.
Add a fried egg +1.00
Served on a buttery brioche roll with lettuce tomato onion on the side. With a bag of chips.
Pretzel roll, gluten-free bun, or sourdough bread, +$1.00
Substitute fresh cut fries +$1.49
Piittsburgh'er Salad$13.99
PittsBURGH’ER style, choice of a fresh grilled or buffalo chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, jack and cheddar cheese, fresh cut fries, topped with a fried egg. Served with a side of ranch dressing. All salads include a garlic toasted bread wedge.
Cheese Burgh'er Single W/Fries/Soda$8.99
Burgh'er w/cheese and fresh cut fries.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4112 Brownsville Rd

South Park PA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
