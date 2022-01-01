Blue Line Grille
Come in and enjoy!
HAMBURGERS
4112 Brownsville Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4112 Brownsville Rd
South Park PA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Luciano's Pizza & Pasta
Come on in and enjoy!
Latitude 48
Come on in and enjoy!
Roy’s by the Tracks
Come in and enjoy!
Peters Township Veterans Association
Come in and enjoy!