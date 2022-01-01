Go
Toast

Blue Line Pizza

Voted "Best Pizza in Silicon Valley," Blue Line Pizza features award winning cornmeal crust deep dish and NY style thin crust pizzas; organic salads and appetizers; gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan options; and a wide selection of craft beers, regional wines and signature cocktails. Relax and enjoy your meal under a patio umbrella or next to a patio heater on our dog friendly, outdoor patio.

PIZZA • SALADS

415 E. Campbell Ave • $$

Avg 4 (1351 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Cheese$21.95
Create your own & add your favorite toppings
** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below
Large Chicago Chop$31.25
A seasoned blend of chopped pepperoni, sausage, bacon, & salami with shredded mozzarella, crushed red pepper, marinara sauce
Small Half-n-Half
Mix and match! Your choice of half and half of your favorite Specialty Pizzas
Large Blue Line$29.55
AKA the “Little Star”. Spinach blended with ricotta & feta, mushrooms, onions, garlic, mozzarella & marinara sauce
Small Build Your Own$17.95
Create your own & add your favorite toppings
** Allergies or special dietary needs? Please refer to Allergy section below
Garlic Bread$8.35
Warm house made bread topped with a blend of butter, garlic and melted mozzarella, served with warm marinara sauce
Spicy Chicken Wings$14.50
A pound of wings served with baby carrots and a creamy blue cheese
Large Build Your Own$21.95
Create your own & add your favorite toppings
Large Half-n-Half
Mix and match! Your choice of half and half of your favorite Specialty Pizzas
Small Cheese$17.95
Create your own & add your favorite toppings
** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

415 E. Campbell Ave

Campbell CA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Naschmarkt Restaurant

No reviews yet

Bringing fresh Californian ingredients and Austrian specialties together

The Vesper

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

BAE - Campbell

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mango Crazy - Campbell

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston