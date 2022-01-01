Go
Blue Line Pizza

Voted "Best Pizza in Silicon Valley," Blue Line Pizza features award winning cornmeal crust deep dish and NY style thin crust pizzas; organic salads and appetizers; gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan options; and a wide selection of craft beers, regional wines and signature cocktails. Relax and enjoy your meal under the patio awning or next to the heaters on our dog friendly, outdoor patio.

PIZZA • SALADS

550 Hartz Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (3888 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Cheese$21.95
Create your own & add your favorite toppings
** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below
Kids Cheese Pizza$6.65
Cheesy, gooey, goodness
Small Cheese$17.95
Create your own & add your favorite toppings
** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below
Large Half-n-Half
Mix and match! Your choice of half and half of your favorite Specialty Pizzas
Garlic Bread$8.35
Warm house made bread topped with a blend of butter, garlic and melted mozzarella, served with warm marinara sauce
Large Build Your Own$21.95
Create your own & add your favorite toppings
Caesar Salad (Entreé Size)$14.00
Romaine topped with shaved parmesan, house-made croutons & Caesar dressing
Spicy Chicken Wings$14.50
A pound of wings served with baby carrots and a creamy blue cheese
Small Build Your Own$17.95
Create your own & add your favorite toppings
** Allergies or special dietary needs? Please refer to Allergy section below
Large Chicago Chop$31.25
A seasoned blend of chopped pepperoni, sausage, bacon, & salami with shredded mozzarella, crushed red pepper, marinara sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

550 Hartz Ave

Danville CA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Danville Harvest

No reviews yet

Danville's Farm to Table restaurant. Combining fresh, organic and locally sourced ingredients to create approachable food showcasing the bounties of the Bay Area.

Norm's Place

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Los Panchos Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
Orders over $30 don't forget to add your free dip! Use promo code FREEDIP for a bean dip & FREESALSA for Salsa & Chips!
*Order must be over $30 before adding the bean dip or chips and salsa to qualify.

Revel Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

