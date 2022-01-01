Blue Line Pizza
Voted "Best Pizza in Silicon Valley," Blue Line Pizza features award winning cornmeal crust deep dish and NY style thin crust pizzas; organic salads and appetizers; gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan options; and a wide selection of craft beers, regional wines and signature cocktails. Relax and enjoy your meal under a patio umbrella or next to a heater on our dog friendly, outdoor patio.
PIZZA • SALADS
146 Castro St • $$
146 Castro St
Mountain View CA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:15 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:15 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:15 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:45 pm
