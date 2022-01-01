Go
Toast

Blue Line Pizza

Voted "Best Pizza in Silicon Valley," Blue Line Pizza features award winning cornmeal crust deep dish and NY style thin crust pizzas; organic salads and appetizers; gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan options; and a wide selection of craft beers, regional wines and signature cocktails. Relax and enjoy your meal under a patio umbrella or next to a heater on our dog friendly, outdoor patio.

PIZZA • SALADS

146 Castro St • $$

Avg 4.6 (6978 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Build Your Own$21.95
Create your own & add your favorite toppings
Small Build Your Own$17.95
Create your own & add your favorite toppings
** Allergies or special dietary needs? Please refer to Allergy section below
Large Cheese$21.95
Create your own & add your favorite toppings
** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below
Small Cheese$17.95
Create your own & add your favorite toppings
** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below
Large Blue Line$29.55
AKA the “Little Star”. Spinach blended with ricotta & feta, mushrooms, onions, garlic, mozzarella & marinara sauce
Garlic Bread$8.35
Warm house made bread topped with a blend of butter, garlic and melted mozzarella, served with warm marinara sauce
Small Half-n-Half
Mix and match! Your choice of half and half of your favorite Specialty Pizzas
Large Chicago Chop$31.25
A seasoned blend of chopped pepperoni, sausage, bacon, & salami with shredded mozzarella, crushed red pepper, marinara sauce
Large Half-n-Half
Mix and match! Your choice of half and half of your favorite Specialty Pizzas
Spicy Chicken Wings$14.50
A pound of wings served with baby carrots and a creamy blue cheese
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

146 Castro St

Mountain View CA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:15 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:15 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:15 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:15 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:15 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ephesus

No reviews yet

A family operation. We offer simple yet brilliantly executed Mediterranean dishes & food

Chez TJ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Fontaine Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Doppio Zero

No reviews yet

Doppio Zero is a southern Italian restaurant, pizzeria and bar located in the heart of the Silicon Valley in Mountain View.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston