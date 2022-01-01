Go
Blue Line Pizza

Voted "Best Pizza in Silicon Valley," Blue Line Pizza features award winning cornmeal crust deep dish and NY style thin crust pizzas; organic salads and appetizers; gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan options; and a wide selection of craft beers, regional wines and signature cocktails. Our outdoor patio is dog friendly and our mezzanine is perfect for any gathering. Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS

1201 San Carlos Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (7072 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Cheese$21.95
Create your own & add your favorite toppings
** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below
Citrus Super Slaw Salad$12.00
A blend of sliced kale, brussel sprouts, broccoli hearts, red cabbage and carrots tossed with walnuts, goat cheese, cranberries and housemade citrus agave vinaigrette
Kids Cheese Pizza$6.65
Cheesy, gooey, goodness
Large Build Your Own$21.95
Create your own & add your favorite toppings
Large Blue Line$29.55
AKA the “Little Star”. Spinach blended with ricotta & feta, mushrooms, onions, garlic, mozzarella & marinara sauce
Caesar Salad (Entreé Size)$14.00
Romaine topped with shaved parmesan, house-made croutons & Caesar dressing
Small Build Your Own$17.95
Create your own & add your favorite toppings
** Allergies or special dietary needs? Please refer to Allergy section below
Large Half-n-Half
Mix and match! Your choice of half and half of your favorite Specialty Pizzas
Spicy Chicken Wings$14.50
A pound of wings served with baby carrots and a creamy blue cheese
Garlic Bread$8.35
Warm house made bread topped with a blend of butter, garlic and melted mozzarella, served with warm marinara sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1201 San Carlos Ave

San Carlos CA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
