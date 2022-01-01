Go
Toast

Blue Line Sandwich Co

Blue Line Sandwich Co. brings farm to table freshness to breakfast and lunch in a casual neighborhood dining environment along Metairie Road.

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

2023 Metairie Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (521 reviews)

Popular Items

Breakfast Panini$14.00
Scrambled eggs, bacon and cheddar cheese pressed on ciabatta
Iced Coffee$4.00
Iced Coffee
Burrito$14.00
smoked pork, diced ham, bacon, eggs, peppers, onions, potatoes & spinach wrapped in "hola nola" wheat tortilla and grilled, served w/cotija and sriracha sour cream
Turkey Sandwich$15.00
house-roasted turkey breast, avocado, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts and dijon-mayo on toasted 7 grain. served with house salad
Iced Tea$2.50
Iced Tea
Cuban$15.00
local cochon de lait, sliced ham, gruyère cheese, b&b pickles, and yellow mustard on pressed french bread from maple st. patisserie, served with house salad
Sprout Salad$14.00
grilled brussel sprouts, baby lettuces, beets, bacon, toasted pecans and bleu cheese tossed with sugar cane vinaigrette
Grilled Cheese$15.00
sharp cheddar, gruyere, and muenster on buttered sourdough. served with house salad and cup of roasted creole tomato-basil soup
*add prosciutto $4
Blue Line Breakfast$10.00
two eggs cooked to order, bacon/sausage/ham, grits/potatoes/fruit, biscuit/toast served with homemade strawberry jam
BLT$16.00
grilled chicken breast with sweet bacon jam, arugula, and vine ripe tomatoes served on warm brioche bun, served with house salad
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2023 Metairie Rd

Metairie LA

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Little Tokyo Causeway

No reviews yet

Little Tokyo Causeway has been the BEST Japanese Restaurant to many locals & tourists since 1986. Located in Metairie on Causeway Blvd. Open LATE!! Come in and enjoy!

Byblos Restaurant

No reviews yet

Mediterranean Grill

Fat Boy's Pizza

No reviews yet

Oversized New York Style Pizza delivered with Southern Hospitality. When you get a taste of our fresh, made daily dough and pizza sauce, you will quickly see why there is More to Love!

Fat Boy's Pizza T2

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston