Blue Loon Bakery

12 Lovering Lane

New London, NH 03257

Popular Items

Brioche Roll$6.50
Our six-pack of buttery brioche rolls are made for backyard cookouts...the perfect size for sliders or BBQ sandwiches.
Almond Croissant$4.80
Our flaky butter croissant stuffed with house-made frangipane, topped with sliced almonds and dusted with powdered sugar.
French Baguette - Ready at 9 AM$4.50
Hand-shaped and baked fresh daily, our French baguettes are made with four simple ingredients: water, flour, yeast and salt. AVAILABLE AFTER 9AM.
Cinnamon Roll Take and Bake$20.00
Freshly-Baked Cookies$2.10
Our cookies are made in-house and baked fresh daily. For our chocolate chip cookies, we use only Callebaut semi-sweet chocolate. In February, we offer scree hearts, chocolate chip and ginger molasses.
Gingerbread Scone$4.00
A wonderful holiday scone for the month of December. Our gingerbread scones are made with crystallized ginger and warm spices..
BLB Pie$24.00
Seasonal fillings, baked in our own pie crust. Serves 6-8.
Sticky Bun Take and Bake$20.00
Freshly baked sticky buns anytime.  A tin of six unbaked sticky bun rolls, ready for the oven.  All you need to do is bake, flip out onto a serving tray and enjoy!
Chocolate Croissant$4.50
Croissant dough wrapped around Callibaut chocolate, then baked to flaky perfection.
Butter Croissant$3.50
Eighty-one layers of buttery goodness. Traditional croissants made with European-style butter, made in-house.
Attributes and Amenities

check markSeating
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm

12 Lovering Lane, New London NH 03257

Nearby restaurants

Tuckers-New London

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Anchorage at Sunapee Harbor

No reviews yet

Come enjoy lakeside dining at The Anchorage, located at the heart of Sunapee Harbor. Sit back and relax on our deck overlooking the lake while indulging in our delicious dishes and keeping cool with a cold beverage.

Mountain Spirits Tavern

No reviews yet

Located inside the doors of the beautiful Mountain Edge Suites hotel, this rustic tavern offers family friendly dining options to all guests and locals! Come in and enjoy conventional menu selections and/or a creative libation.

Forbes Tavern and Events

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

